× Nine Miracle Mile Businesses Closed for Code Violations, Employees Forced to Vacate

STOCKTON — Nine business along Stockton’s Miracle Mile have been shut down over several code violations.

The businesses are at 1825, 1827, 1829 and 1831 Pacific Avenue. They include Casa Flores Mexican Restaurant, Centrale Kitchen & Bar, Empresso Coffeehouse, Gusty’s Wings, Serendipity Salon, The Mile Restaurant & Bar, Balance Physical Therapy & Pilates, Carter Financial Solutions, and Catalyst Real Estate.

City officials say the property owner, Christopher “Kit” Bennitt has been cited repeatedly in the last five years over electrical, fire safety and structural violations.

The building also had an unpermitted residence, city officials said.

The businesses were given until 1 p.m. Friday to vacate.