Paint Your Pet with Pinot’s Palette

Pinot's Palette gives you the opportunity to paint, have fun, and enjoy your favorite beverage. They have an upcoming event where you can paint your own pet! "Project Pet" allows you to submit a photo of your pet and then paint over a black and white image onto a canvas, creating your own original painting! If you're interested in attending, visit Pinot's Palette online for more details.
More info:
Project Pet
June 24th, 10am-1pm
$65 per painter
Pinot's Palette
8962 Elk Grove Blvd.
(916) 895-2627
PinotsPalette.com/ElkGrove
Facebook: Pinots Palette Elk Grove
Twitter: @PinotsPaletteElkGrove