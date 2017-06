Paint Your Pet with Pinot’s Palette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pinot's Palette gives you the opportunity to paint, have fun, and enjoy your favorite beverage. They have an upcoming event where you can paint your own pet! "Project Pet" allows you to submit a photo of your pet and then paint over a black and white image onto a canvas, creating your own original painting! If you're interested in attending, visit Pinot's Palette online for more details.Project PetJune 24th, 10am-1pm$65 per painterPinot's Palette8962 Elk Grove Blvd.(916) 895-2627Facebook: Pinots Palette Elk Grove Twitter: @PinotsPaletteElkGrove