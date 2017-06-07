× Sacramento’s Last Remaining Kmart to Close

SACRAMENTO — The last remaining Kmart store in Sacramento is closing in September, as part of a larger batch of closures announced this week by parent company Sears.

The closures are indicative of a continued downward trend for brick and mortar retail, but many neighbors in the lower-income Fruitridge area say they rely on the South Sacramento store.

Sears says a liquidation sale at the Stockton Boulevard and Lawrence Drive location will begin June 15. It will close its doors in September. A Sears spokesperson said shoppers can check Kmart’s website for the next nearest location.

In Sacramento’s case, the next nearest location is almost 40 minutes away in Auburn.