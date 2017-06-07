Salute to Service: Music for the Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service FOX40 is recognizing "Music for the Cause." The nonprofit aims to help those who suffer from rare bleeding disorders. They have teamed up with the Hemophilia Foundation of Northern California to help spread awareness. "Music for the Cause" raises awareness through live music events.

On June 10, in Roseville, at the Moose Lodge the group is holding its third annual "Get Your Grill On" fundraiser. There will be a BBQ dinner, silent auction and Auburn musician Hannah Jane Kile will be performing.