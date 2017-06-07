× San Joaquin County Sheriffs Searching for Escaped Inmate

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — San Joaquin County sheriffs are searching for an inmate after he escaped from a work crew around 8:08 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Juan Carlos Hernandez, 30, escaped from work camp while working at the ACE Train Yard in the area of West Lane and East Alpine Avenue.

Hernandez was arrested on May 23 for exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery, theft, false identification to a peace officer, terrorist threats, and failure to appear.