Stylishly Spreading Premature Birth Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nadine Bubeck joined us via Skype to talk about her unique boutique apparel line Mama B. Designs, and it's amazing cause. Her first son was born 6 weeks premature and spent 7 nights in the NICU. She felt very passionately about giving back by launching Mama B. Designs with the hope to spread premature birth awareness. She launched the "Miracle Collection" and 50% of each item sold directly benefits March of Dimes. March of Dimes spreads awareness, educates, and does vast research for premature birth. It's a great way for her to help give back to an incredible cause. Right now you can receive 20% site wide with coupon code "STUDIO40." Help give back with Mama B. Designs!

More info:

Mama B. Designs

MamaBDesigns.com

Facebook: Mama B. Designs

Instagram: @MamaBDesigns