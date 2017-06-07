Vacaville Dog Dies in Hot Car, Owner Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- A dog died inside a hot car Tuesday outside the Vacaville Outlets, police said.

According to animal control officers said the dog's owner returned to the car after about 30 minutes of shopping to find the French bulldog, Jill, unresponsive. The windows were down, but no water was left in the car.

The dog's owner was arrested for animal cruelty.

Police say no animal should be left unattended in a car for any amount of time, regardless of outside temperature or if water is provided.

Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill that removes liability from citizens who rescue unattended children or pets from hot cars. The law specifies that there must be no other way inside the car and the authorities have been notified.