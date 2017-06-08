Artist Teams with Welding Students to Create New Bike Racks in Rancho Cordova

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Huddled under a tent in the rain at the Sacramento Children's Museum, Rancho Cordova community leaders unveiled six unique bike racks that will soon be placed all over the city.

"It gives us the opportunity to create a lasting tangible impact that aligns with the city's goals of becoming a world class bicycling city," Daniel Thigpen, of Leadership Rancho Cordova, told FOX40.

These bike racks aren't just functional, they are each a piece of art. The bright green trees will be placed at Village Green Park. The blue bike will go to the Rivergate Shopping Center on Sunrise Boulevard.

And the green gears are already set up outside the Children's Museum.

A rack in the shape of an American Flag will soon be set up at the Mather Veteran's Village.

Each piece is the creation of local artist Gina Rossi and welding students from Kinney High School.

"I thought it was a fabulous idea. Being the bike rack girl and making sculptural bike racks to me it was Heaven," Rossi said. "And then being able to work with the kids and incorporate them."

"I'll definitely do more community projects you know whenever they come up I'll definitely jump on it," Kinney senior Charles Streble said.

Leadership Rancho Cordova raised $26,000 to make this all possible.

The group of community leaders hopes the unique sculptures will not only serve as a resource for local cyclists, but will also capture the spirit of Rancho Cordova's history.

"Every opportunity you have to improve the quality of life for residents and community members here really means a lot," Thigpen said.