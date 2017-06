DAVIS — Starting in September, you’ll have to ask for a straw if you want one while dining out in Davis.

Tuesday, the Davis City Council approved a new ordinance that forces restaurants to only provide straws by request for dine-in customers.

The goal of the ordinance is to reduce waste. City officials say diners are often given straws by default, whether they use one or not.

Read the full text of the ordinance here.

The ordinance does not apply to take-out orders.