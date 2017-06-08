× Deputies Investigate Body Found in Walnut Grove-Area Orchard

WALNUT GROVE — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found Thursday morning in an orchard near Walnut Grove.

Investigators say the body was discovered by a worker making his rounds near Twin Cities and River Road.

The body was said to have a gunshot wound to the upper body, and investigators believe the man was killed where his body was found.

Detectives did not release any more information about the victim, and said no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.