Free Movie Night at Citrus Town Center

Christian Martin of the Citrus Town Center joined Gary and Lori to talk about the upcoming movie night. The event is conveniently located within Citrus Town Center's great shopping center. The center offers plenty of dining and shopping options. They will be screening Boss Baby on their new super large inflatable screen! Sit back and relax for an evening of popcorn, a raffle, music, entertainment, and more. The best part is that the event is free!

More info:

Free Movie Night

Free this Saturday

7:30pm

Citrus Town Center

7925 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights

(916) 903-7076

CitrusTownCenter.com

Facebook: Citrus Town Center

Twitter: @CitrusTownCenter