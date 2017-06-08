Kushner Plans to Meet with Senate Intel Staff as Soon as This Month, Source Says

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner is expected to meet with Senate intelligence committee staff as soon as this month, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

It’s unclear when he will meet with members of the committee, the source added, and no date has been set.

Federal investigators have been exploring multiple angles related to Kushner, including his overseeing of the Trump campaign’s voter data operation, his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his own effort to establish a back channel with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Federal investigators have been asking about Kushner’s discussions with Sergey Gorkov, the chairman of Russia’s state-owned Vnesheconombank and was appointed to the role by Putin.

Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent, asked former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday what he knew about the bank, but Comey said he could not answer that question in public.

NBC News first reported the planned Kushner meeting.