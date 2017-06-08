Mudslide Shuts Down Highway 50 in El Dorado County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY -- A section of Highway 50 in El Dorado County was shut down Thursday night after a mudslide pushed a large amount of debris onto the roadway.

Caltrans says more than 50 truckloads of debris fell into the westbound lane of Highway 50 Thursday morning near Alder Creek -- a rural area between White Hall and Kyburz. The debris encroached into the eastbound lane to point where the highway needed to be completely shut down.

“About 4 o’clock the material pushed all the way to the double yellow lines so it was just a matter of time before it moved in,” Caltrans engineer Jarrett Woodruff said.

The highway will be closed at Meyers on the east side and at Ice House Road in Riverton on the west.

Westbound motorists can detour by using Highway 89, to Highway 88, to Highway 49 and back on to Highway 50 in Placerville. The reverse detour can be used for eastbound travelers.

Drivers should expect an additional 90 minutes of travel time or more, depending on traffic. The closure could be in place for 24 hours or more.

Caltrans says they will work around the clock to clear the debris off the roadway and stabilize the slope.