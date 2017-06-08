Officers Searching for Armed, Dangerous Suspect Near Fruitridge Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- A perimeter is set up around Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road after a suspect ran off from officers after firing shots during a routine traffic stop.

Officers attempted to make a vehicle stop around 3 a.m. near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road when the vehicle passenger exited the vehicle and shot at the officer, hitting his vehicle three times.

The officer returned fire but it is unclear if the suspect was hit.

The suspect then escaped into the nearby neighborhood.

The man is described a Hispanic male wearing a grey checkered shirt.

The driver of the vehicle then took off and led deputies on a 120 mph pursuit from Highway 99 to Highway 50 to Interstate 5 northbound. The driver then crashed the car at the Zamora exit, 35 miles away from the original site.

This suspect was also able to get away from officers by running into a nearby field. So, two scenes are set up at this time.

CHP helicopters are assisting in the search in Zamora.

Police are asking people to keep their eyes and ears open, if you see someone who matches the description call police and lock your doors. People who usually commute through this area should find an alternate route.