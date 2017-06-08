Police Pursuit Ends in Crash Near Business 80, Arden

SACRAMENTO -- A pursuit ended in a crash near Business 80 and Arden Way in Sacramento on Thursday night.
The chase started in South Sacramento when deputies attempted to pull a driver over on northbound Highway 99.
The driver crashed near the Arden exit when he ran into some traffic. The suspect then got out of his vehicle and tried to run, but was apprehended a short time later.
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department are now searching the area to see if the suspect possibly threw anything, such as a weapon or drugs, from the car.
The Arden exit has been shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
38.581572 -121.494400