Police Pursuit Ends in Crash Near Business 80, Arden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A pursuit ended in a crash near Business 80 and Arden Way in Sacramento on Thursday night.

The chase started in South Sacramento when deputies attempted to pull a driver over on northbound Highway 99.

A pursuit crashes to an end at Biz80 and Arden in Sacramento. No carjacking as first thought according to Sac Sheriff's Dept.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/inK9enxbPU — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 9, 2017

The driver crashed near the Arden exit when he ran into some traffic. The suspect then got out of his vehicle and tried to run, but was apprehended a short time later.

That driver tried to run on foot as well but was taken into custody according to deputies. @sacsheriff @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/6jHmQwpndc — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 9, 2017

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department are now searching the area to see if the suspect possibly threw anything, such as a weapon or drugs, from the car.

Sac sheriff's deputies are looking for possible drugs or a gun thrown out in the area.... @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/PnHLe0gNMN — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 9, 2017

The Arden exit has been shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.