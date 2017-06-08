School Resource Officer Makes Special Connection with Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK -- Thursday night, Sacramento police Officer Sangkoo Park will surprise two students with awards and scholarships at American Legion School in Oak Park.

Park is the school's resource officer. He is a Korean immigrant who has been with the Sacramento Police Department for 10 years after working as an attorney.

Most students who attend American Legion are there because of academic or behavioral issues. Park wants people to change their perceptions of students who are enrolled at continuation schools.

He also wants students to change their perceptions about law enforcement by forging one-on-one relationships.

Thursday night, more than 100 students are expected to graduate from American Legion.

As Officer Park gets ready to honor the students, students are also thanking him for going above and beyond as a mentor, friend and motivator.