Lifestyle expert and author Jasmine Brett Stringer joined us to show you how to create your own vision board. People don't know what they want in life, so they can't set goals for something they can't see. Vision boards solve this issue by helping people to figure out what they want and serve as a constant reminder of your goals. Seize your life with a vision board!

