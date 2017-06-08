Trampoline Dodgeball Tourney Comes to Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year teams from all over compete in the High-Flying Global Trampoline Dodgeball Tournament for the chance to win $50,000. Skyzone in Rocklin is hosting one of 30 qualifying rounds. Teams of all skill levels are invited to compete against fellow dodgeball lovers spanning the Sacramento metropolitan area.

Of the nearly 200 teams that compete, only 32 will advance to the next round. The winning team will get the chance to travel to Sky Zone Orland Park in Chicago, Illinois for the Championship Tournament being held August 3-6 where $50,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.

Gary is at Skyzone hanging with the competitors to see how well he'd do in a tournament.

WHEN: Thursday, June 8

7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Sky Zone Sacramento

1091 Tinker Rd

Suite 200

Rocklin, CA 95765

WEB: www.skyzone.com/UDC