Vacaville Homeless Shelter May Shut Down Due to Lack of Funding

VACAVILLE -- Vacaville's Opportunity House is on the verge of closing its doors after 25 years because of a lack of funding.

The shelter is no longer receiving federal funding. They stopped accepting it because of a new "housing first" stipulation that comes with it. That stipulation states that if you take the money you can't test residents for drugs or alcohol.

Opportunity House is the only sober homeless shelter in Solano County and has promoted being a "dry" shelter since opening.

Now all their money is coming from sales from their thrift store, but the store isn't doing so well.

They're on a month-to-month basis and need about $10,000 a month to fill the financial gap.

The shelter is only at one-third capacity because of the funding issues -- 13 children are living there now.

If you'd like to donate to the Opportunity House, you can do so here.

They are also holding a fundraising barbecue on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 107 Peabody Road. They're also offering 50 percent off thrift store purchases.