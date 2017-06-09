American Hero Wedding Winners!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today we announced the moment you've all been waiting for, the winning couple of Studio40 Live's American Hero Wedding! You voted and now the results are in! Congratulations to couple number 1, Fabian and Lyssa, for being awarded the grand prize winners of our giveaway! They have won a wedding valued at over $50,000! Also, congrats to the runner ups and everyone else who participated in the American Hero Wedding Giveaway!