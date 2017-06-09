Auburn Police Arrest Suspect in Stabbing Homicide

AUBURN — A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Auburn Friday morning.

At 6:25 a.m. Auburn officers responded to a park at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Sacramento Street for a report of an injured transient man.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his stab wounds.

The identity of the victim will be available once next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be available at a later time.