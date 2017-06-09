Bear River High School Graduating Class Remembers Classmates Killed in Crash

GRASS VALLEY — Bear River High School’s class of 2017 had a big reason to celebrate Friday night, but also a tragic reason to reflect on their final year.

While the Grass Valley school held its graduation ceremony it honored two classmates who died unexpectedly just six months prior.

Joe Rantz and Jude Douden, seniors at Bear River High School, died in a car accident on Highway 49 in December.

Rantz and Douden’s memories were honored all throughout the night.

On the field sat two large photographs of the boys. A classmate’s drawing of the two was included in the program. A song, written by the symphonic band, was played for Douden, who played the saxophone.

After the principal makes a speech about the boys, Douden’s sister will accept his diploma. Rantz’s friend will accept his.

Rantz and Douden’s memories will also continue to live on around the school.

A black box with their names on it houses notes left by students in their memory. The boys’ families have the key so they can collect and read the notes left by their sons’ classmates whenever they want.