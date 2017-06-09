Crews Recover Man’s Body from Tuolumne River

STANISLAUS COUNTY — A man’s body was found and recovered by crews Thursday from the Tuolumne River.

Modesto Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection crews along with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office retrieved the body submerged in the water near the Mitchell Bridge at 6:48 p.m.

Officials are investigating the man’s death in order to rule out foul play. They have not released his identity or cause of death pending an autopsy, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates on this story.