Family, Supporters of Sacramento Man Killed by Chico Police Gather at State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Family and supporters of Desmond Phillips gathered Friday afternoon on the west steps of the California State Capitol.

Phillips, 25, was shot and killed by Chico Police on March 17. Philips' family says he suffered from PTSD, memory loss and seizures after he was injured in an encounter with Sacramento Police officers in 2016.

Phillips's brother told FOX40 in March that he was having an "episode" in his father's Chico's apartment when an ambulance was called. Philips was shot after police say he swung at officers with a knife.

"They obviously seen that he's not in his right mind," David Philips said in March.

A month later, the Butte County District Attorney's Office ruled the shooting was justified.

Below is the District Attorney's review of the Butte County OIS Protocol Team's investigation into the shooting. The team includes District Attorney investigators and Butte County law enforcement, and excludes Chico Police.

At the State Capitol gathering, Phillips' family demanded an independent review from the state attorney general.