‘Game of Thrones’ to Have Supersized Episode

Winter will be both long and short this year.

The coming season of “Game of Thrones” will include its longest episode in the history of the HBO drama clocking in at almost 90 minutes, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

The publication reported Season 7 will contain an episode running 50 minutes — the show’s shortest.

“GOT” fans are going to want all the time they can get as the new season features only seven episodes, instead of a more typical 10.

Over on Twitter, there is much excitement for the return of the popular series.

Game of Thrones S7 eps length: E1: 59 mins

E2: 59 mins

E3: 63 mins

E4: 50 mins

E5: 59 mins

E6: 71 mins

E7: 81 mins I can't wait… — Clint Evans (@Maven) June 8, 2017

An 81-minute finale kinda makes up for Game of Thrones Season 7 being shorter and later than usual. pic.twitter.com/xjFvlyYnNv — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 9, 2017

Episodes 6 & 7 of Season 7 will be 71 & 81 minutes long. Making it the longest Game of Thrones episodes to date! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YP0fFa3TWe — Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) June 8, 2017

“Game of Thrones” starts back on July 16.