In Your Neighborhood: Roseville

Sarah is out in Roseville checking out all of the things the city has to offer kids.
The Roseville Aquatics Complex includes the Summer Sanders Olympic-size competition pool, a zero-depth recreation pool with beach entry, a 150-foot water-slide, and a children's interactive water play area and the Wave Cafe. Programs available at this facility include the Woodcreek Seawolves Competitive Swim Team, family night swimming, recreational swimming, a variety of morning, afternoon and evening swim lessons, and water polo camps.
This summer at Woodcreek Golf Club, kids can play free with a paying adult from May 1 - August 31. They also have a footGolf course to keep the kids busy.
38.752124 -121.288006