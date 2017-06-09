Local Muslim Community Shares a Meal on Eve of Anti-Sharia Law March

ROSEVILLE — Muslims across Placer County came together Friday for an interfaith iftar dinner, a traditional meal held to break the day’s fast.

The Tarbiya Institute in Roseville expected that around 400 local Muslims would sit together and break bread to celebrate the month of Ramadan.

While they prepped for the dinner, another local group was preparing for a march the director of the Tarbiya Institute, Imam Azeez, says will be full of “hate and divisiveness.”

The following morning, a little over 2 miles away, protesters with the “March Against Sharia” will chant against radical Islam. While the Tarbiya House will stay out of the day’s demonstrations, they have commended the decision of counter-activists to assemble against ACT for America’s nationwide march.

Eleven-year-old Dante Rose brought flowers to show support for the Muslim community on the eve of the planned protests.

“It’s just so unfair,” Rose said. “All they’re doing is living. And they’re getting so much hate.”