FOX40 is looking for an outgoing, detail-oriented and organized Local Sales Assistant to provide clerical support and assist the sales managers and account executives. Primary focus is on local sales related activities. A business or marketing degree, with one-to-three years’ experience in television sales or sales support is preferred. For a full job description and to apply, please visit www.tribunemedia.com job id#2017-45829.
Local Sales Assistant
-
Digital Sales Coordinator
-
Apple Plans $1 Billion Expansion at Data Center in Nevada
-
Wells Fargo CEO: Fixing Fake Accounts will Take More Time
-
Abraham Lincoln Document from Civil War Up for Sale
-
Home Depot Adds 1,500 Jobs in Sacramento Area
-
-
Apple Unveils an Amazon Echo Competitor
-
Wells Fargo Claws Back $75 Million from Former CEO and Top Exec
-
3 Car Buying Tricks to Ensure You Get a Good Deal
-
Kentucky Girl Scout Leader Accused of Stealing Cookies
-
City Council Approves Legal Defense Fund for Undocumented Immigrants, Refugees
-
-
Gov. Jerry Brown Proposes Gas Tax Increase to Fix Roads
-
Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon Saw His Pay Jump 13 Percent Last Year
-
Sacramento Expects Millions in Economic Impact from Amgen Tour of California