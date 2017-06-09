Locals Rallying for ‘March Against Sharia’ to Face Opposition from Counter-Protesters

ROSEVILLE — The streets surrounding the Fountains at Roseville will be the stage for opposing rallies Saturday.

It’s part of a day of demonstrations by the non-profit ACT for America, which has planned almost 30 “Marches Against Sharia,” or Islamic law, across the country. The non-profit says it’s fighting for human rights and Western values and is against radical Islam.

Across the street, more than 100 counter-protesters are planning to show up for “No Hate, No Fear.” One organizer of the counter-protest believes the “March Against Sharia” is anti-Muslim.

Some weekend shoppers are already worried things will escalate into violence. However, the Roseville Police Department is prepared and has called in extra officers and additional agencies to step in if things get out of hand.

The Fountains at Roseville is aware of the demonstrations.

“Fountains at Roseville management is aware of the ACT march scheduled for June 10, 2017, and is in no way associated or in support,” the Fountains said in a statement. “We are taking all the necessary steps and precautions on our end to ensure a calm and peaceful day.”

The demonstrations will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.