Sam Hissayko - Owner Go Falafel Greek Food Truck & Catering - is cooking up gyros and falafel while Jo Ellen Flemmer (Lodi Craft Beer Festival), Joe Ehlers (Five Window Beer Company), Charlie Lippert (Five Window Beer Company) and Bill Wood (Lodi Beer Co.) show Mae which beers to pair with their snacks.

"The Lodi Craft Beer Festival is the brainchild of the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club, with the vision to create a first class festival of craft brewers within the Northern California area, accompanied by some of the best food vendors in the Lodi area. The Lodi Tokay Rotary Club is hosting the event with 100% of the proceeds will go to the ongoing preservation of Lodi Lake and local and international charities.

Our exciting event will host 50+ Brewers from the Northern California, to share over 100 varieties of beer they created, with like-minded people who enjoy great, quality craft beer. The Lodi Craft Beer Festival will be held at the Lodi Lake Park with music, a variety of tasty food vendors, and expert beer brewers!"