New Sacramento Campaign will Crack Down on Unlicensed Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Code enforcement is set to begin cracking down on people who have unlicensed pets in Sacramento.

Starting July 1, the city will begin the aggressive campaign to get people to license their pets. The fines are steep too -- $300 if you do not comply within 30 days of receiving a notice.

Only 13 percent of the pets in Sacramento are properly licensed.

The $300 is fully refundable, so long as a license is obtained for the pet within 30 days. If not, the fine jumps to $500.

For spayed or neutered pets the cost of a license is just $20 for dogs and only $10 for cats.

The money the pet licensing program brings in goes to a variety of community service opportunities run by the Front Street Animal Shelter, such as free clinics to vaccinate animals, low-cost spay or neuter assistance and funding for the animal control department.