Pedego Folsom Electric Bikes Store Grand Opening

Pedego Folsom offers 12 “pedal or not” models, including the new Pedego Trike, Pedego Platinum Interceptor and Pedego Trail Tracker fat-tire all-terrain bikes. Pedego bikes are great for getting around town, and they also give you exercise disguised as fun. In fact, you can get fit and lose weight, burning up to 500 calories per hour on an electric bike. Gary is hanging out at the new shop trying out some of their inventory.

WHAT: Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting

WHERE: Pedego Folsom, 150 Natoma Station Drive, Unit 600, Folsom, Calif.

WHEN: June 9, 2017, with activities from Noon to 3:00 p.m.

SCHEDULE: 12:00 p.m. — Group 45-minute Ride to Numbus Fish Hatchery (11:30 a.m. check-in)

1:00 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting with Mayor Andy Morin, City Officials, Folsom

Chamber of Commerce representatives and Rotary Club members

WHO: Tim Castleman, owner of Pedego Sacramento and Pedego Folsom;

Don DiCostanzo, CEO and co-founder, Pedego Electric Bikes; Mayor Andy Morin and other local dignitaries.

Pedego Folsom store owner Tim Castleman and his wife Hong Castleman