FAIRFIELD -- Fairfield police are asking residents near the Interstate 680 and Interstate 80 freeways to keep an eye on potential burglars after a rash of break-ins over the past few months.

Cops say the houses are mostly being "cased" by people driving by or parking nearby and walking past. Most burglars have been going through backyards that are hidden by landscaping.

Fairfield police say they are hearing from other cities of the same types of crimes and aren't sure if they are dealing with one set of crooks or several who use the same method of operation.

They say neighborhood watch groups are the most effective deterrent.