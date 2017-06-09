Sacramento Metro Fire Department Welcomes New Graduates to the Crew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department welcomed eight new firefighters onto their team Friday evening.

After a 20 week program, the academy graduates walked the stage tonight at Rancho Cordova City Hall to receive their badges from Sacramento Metro Fire Chief Todd Harms.

The ceremony for first recruitment class of 2017 included traditions of bag pipes and the 522 Honor Guard, hanging of the guidon and ringing of the bell for the last time for final call.

The graduates will be placed across the 42 stations of Sacramento County.

FOX40's very own Sarah Acosta was emcee of Friday's graduation ceremony.