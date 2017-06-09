SacRT Closes Light Rail Lines for Weekend Repairs

SACRAMENTO — Some public transportation passengers will have to ride the bus this weekend as crews work on the 13th Street light rail station.

A 30-year-old switch will be replaced at the station, forcing the following light rail services that travel between the River District and downtown to temporarily close, according to Wendy Williams of the Sacramento Regional Transit District:

Blue Line between Broadway and the Cathedral Square at 10th and K streets and 11th and K streets stations Gold Line between 39th Street and the Sacramento Valley stations Green Line between 13th Street and the 7th and Richards/Township 9 stations

The temporary closure will start 7 p.m. Friday and all lines will completely reopen by the start of service Monday.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District released a map highlighting the areas that will be solely served by buses in tan.

Parking will also be unavailable in the alley next to the 13th Street station.