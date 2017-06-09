× Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Deputy After Fleeing Traffic Stop Scene

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento authorities arrested a suspect who shot at a deputy early Thursday morning during a traffic stop near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

Just before 3 a.m. a deputy attempted to stop a white Lincoln for a vehicle code violation when Jimmy Young Vang exited the passenger side of the vehicle with a handgun and fired shots at the deputy.

The 34-year-old suspect got back into the vehicle and the driver fled south on Stockton Boulevard for a few blocks.

The vehicle stopped again and Vang fled on foot into the neighborhood near Stockton Boulevard and Jansen Drive.

Authorities were unable to locate Vang for several hours during an intensive search of the area.

The driver of the vehicle fled northbound on Highway 99 and continued onto northbound I-5 going over 100 mph. The suspect’s vehicle was disabled near Zamora due to spike strips. The driver fled on foot into a nearby field and was located later during a search.

Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Vang was seen by authorities leaving the area of 33rd Street and 7th Avenue in South Sacramento in a vehicle. When they attempted a traffic stop, Vang led them on a high-speed pursuit.

He crashed his car near Arden Way on Highway 80, fled on foot and attempted to take the car of a nearby driver.

Vang was quickly taken into custody.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for attempted murder, attempted carjacking and an outstanding felony warrant for violation of his Post Release Community Supervision.

38.525059 -121.427598