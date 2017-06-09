Warehouse Operator’s Wife Calls for Compassion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The wife of the operator of an Oakland warehouse where 36 people died in a fire says she and her children would not have lived in the building if they believed it unsafe.

Micah Allison made her first public comments Friday since the Dec. 2 fire at a San Francisco press conference organized by her husband’s attorneys. She said her husband believed the warehouse he illegally converted into a residence and entertainment venue was a safe place to live and entertain paying customers.

Derick Almena has been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter and faces 49 years in prison.

Allison said she and her husband are grieving for the dead. She called for compassion for everyone involved.

She declined to take questions.