Gary is out at Cal Expo learning about the three-day Western State Horse Expo Event.

The most elite equine exposition in the United States, California’s Western States Horse Expo is a must-attend event for any horse owner. In three short days, you can catch up on the latest training and education, shop the nation’s premier equine vendors and connect with your horse friends. Attending the expo is more than a weekend away, its a yearly pilgrimage with friends, a way to stay engaged in the horse industry, making sure you have the tools, knowledge and products to help make the most of your investment in the horse owning lifestyle year round.