Your Weekend, June 9

Your Weekend should always be fun and courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul has a list of events you can attend.
Western States Horse Expo
Cal Expo
Fri. 9 a.m. - 8:15 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/western-states-horse-expo-4/
Nichiren Japanese Food Bazaar
Sacramento Nichiren Buddhist Church
Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/annual-nichiren-japanese-food-bazaar/
Taste of Yolo Food and Wine Festival
Central Park - Davis
Sat. 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/taste-of-yolo/
Float-In Movie Night at Rutter Swim Center
Rutter Swim Center
Fri. 7:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/float-movie-night-rutter-swim-center/
Make It A Night
Worldwide Knit In Public Day
Crocker Art Museum
Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/worldwide-knit-public-day/