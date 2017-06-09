Your Weekend, June 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your Weekend should always be fun and courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul has a list of events you can attend.

Western States Horse Expo

Cal Expo

Fri. 9 a.m. - 8:15 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/western-states-horse-expo-4/

Nichiren Japanese Food Bazaar

Sacramento Nichiren Buddhist Church

Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/annual-nichiren-japanese-food-bazaar/

Taste of Yolo Food and Wine Festival

Central Park - Davis

Sat. 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/taste-of-yolo/

Float-In Movie Night at Rutter Swim Center

Rutter Swim Center

Fri. 7:30 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/float-movie-night-rutter-swim-center/

Make It A Night

Worldwide Knit In Public Day

Crocker Art Museum

Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/worldwide-knit-public-day/