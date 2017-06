RANCHO CORDOVA — Firefighters are reminding local residents to be cautious if they choose to enjoy the warmer weather by barbecuing at their homes.

A Rancho Cordova resident and two dogs had to evacuate their house Saturday when hot coals left inside a barbecue started a fire in the garage.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire crews extinguished the flames at the Explorer Drive residence after it caused around $35,000 in damage to the home and around $10,000 worth of damage to property in the garage.