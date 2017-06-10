Brother of Alameda County Sheriff’s Employee Goes Missing in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man related to one of their own who became lost in South Lake Tahoe.

Dan Pham launched his kayak at Lester Beach Thursday around 9:15 a.m. Since then no one has seen him.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as other agencies, teamed up with the Coast Guard but could not find Pham during their initial searches.

