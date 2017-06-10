Crews Search for Small Plane Crash East of Santa Barbara

CARPINTERIA (AP) — A search and rescue crew is searching for a small plane that crashed into a remote area of Los Padres National Forest east of Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason says the pilot, who’s the only person aboard the plane, called authorities on Saturday to ask for help.

He says the pilot reported suffering fractures to his legs and that the plane went into a remote area off State Route 150 by Lake Casitas.

Eliason says an aerial search for the plane is hampered by cloudy weather. Rescuers are also trying to reach the pilot by land.