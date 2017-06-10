Daughter of Fallen Richmond Officer Greeted by Surprise Guests at Graduation Party

VACAVILLE — One by one, local officers surprised a young girl Thursday with a flower and a hug to celebrate her graduation.

Madison had just left elementary school for sixth grade and was at Round Table Pizza with her family to mark the occasion.

Officers from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, came to the graduation day gathering to show their support for the young girl whose father died in 2008.

Richmond Police Officer Bradley Moody was put on life support after he crashed his police car on a slick road while responding to a call about an assault, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. He died three days later.

Moody’s wife wrote that she was full of mixed emotions the day of the celebration. However, as she watched officers walk up to her daughter, she immediately felt “so proud and so loved.”

“I was minding my own business… eating lunch,” she wrote. “All of a sudden I look up, and out of nowhere…in comes members from the Police Unity Tour…all in uniform, each carrying a flower for Madison.”

Every officer who surprised Madison participated in the Police Unity Tour, a cycling event honoring officers who have died in the line of duty.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to have these amazing people in my life,” Madison’s mother wrote. “Seeing the look on Maddy’s face…was the best feeling ever.”