MMA Fighter’s Non-Profit Hosts Skydiving Event for Wounded Veterans

DAVIS -- Through the efforts of a well-known MMA fighter's non-profit organization, wounded veterans got a chance to skydive Saturday in Davis.

Ranger Road, which put on the event, was created by Mikhail Venikov. Venikov is a MMA fighter who came up through team Alpha Male, led by Uriah Faber. The "California Kid" was also there Saturday, having fun and showing support.

For a lot of the men and women who have seen combat in their service of the nation, the event gave them a chance to be with other people who have had similar experiences.

"For me it's a chance for guys that are wounded and what-not to get together and hang out with like-minded people and not focus on being held back by disabilities," said Marine Corps veteran Colin Pascik.

The non-profit's idea behind the skydiving and tank driving festivities was to revere the veterans' service and accomplishments in the past, but to encourage the men and women to not simply live in the past. Rather, it was held to encourage them to live life to its fullest in the future.

"Lending a hand, pushing each other forward. Moving on," Venikov said. "Life goes on. Some of us got out of the military -- I was fortunate, I got out with all my limbs."