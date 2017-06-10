Plumas County Officials: Train Derails in Feather River Canyon

PLUMAS COUNTY — Early morning Saturday a train derailed in the Feather River Canyon.

Officials were called by Union Pacific and Burlington Northern railroads at 2:49 a.m. after 13 cars of a 74 car train derailed near Twain, a census-designated place in Plumas County.

No one was injured in the incident and no hazardous materials were found at scene, according to Nick Dawson of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawson reports officials are still investigating the cause behind the derailment.

Crews are utilizing equipment to clear the scene but do not know when things will be cleaned up.