Cordova Shooting Center Could be Shutting Down

RANCHO CORDOVA -- The Cordova Shooting Center is in danger of closing and the NRA Members' Council is calling on members to show support.

For nearly 40 years, outdoor shooting has been available to the public at the Cordova Shooting Center. The facility is owned by the Cordova Recreation and Parks District and operated by Marksmanship Consultants.

The president of Marksmanship Consultants, Brian Glaze, has been notified that his lease, ending June 2018, will not be renewed.

This comes after a study by the Cordova Recreation and Park District that recommends shutting down the facility and converting it to something else. The study's findings conclude the facility is not compatible with new development in the area. Additionally, it deems the estimated $2 million for safety upgrades to the facility to be prohibitive.

Glaze believes the $2 million estimate for safety upgrades is inflated. Additionally, he questions whether the Recreation and Parks District fully understands the cost of cleaning up lead residue at the property, which would be required if the property was converted to another use.

The study recommends Glaze's lease not be renewed and the Cordova Shooting Center be closed. However, the board of the Cordova Recreation and Parks District can elect to continue operating the facility as a shooting center. The matter is scheduled to be discussed a public meeting Monday June 12 at 2729 Prospect Parka Drive, American River South Room in Rancho Cordova.

Supporters of the shooting range including the NRA Members' Council of California have called on fans of the range to attend the meeting.