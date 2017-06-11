Golden Retriever Rescued from Fire Goes Up for Adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Mojo has been through a lot in just a short amount of time.

On Saturday Sacramento fire crews found the golden retriever unconscious in a closet as they tackled a house fire.

Now he's at Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue and Sanctuary, waiting to get back into good health so he can go to his forever home.

Firefighters still do not know what caused the fire. When they arrived on scene a man, who had jumped to safety out of a window, told them there was a dog still trapped in the flames. Once they got Mojo out they put an oxygen mask on him, but he wasn't recovering fast enough and had to be rushed to a veterinarian.

The family who originally owned Mojo had to give him up because they did not have enough space to keep him. So now the 9-year-old is working through a cough and getting plenty of rest at the sanctuary. Once the vet gives him a clean bill of health he'll be able to go to the family that's interested in adopting him.

Although Mojo has a possibility of being adopted by the family, the rescue has plenty of other dogs looking for homes. And to support Mojo you can donate money to help pay for his medical expenses.