Lathrop Man Dies After Allegedly Being Beaten by Hostile Bar Patron

LATHROP -- A man died after being beaten by a patron who had recently been kicked out of a Lathrop pub, according to a friend close to the victim.

Robert Crabtree, an off-duty bartender, hit his head on the pavement outside of The Fireside Inn when he was allegedly assaulted by Michael West. At the hospital, his family chose to take him off life support when his brain stopped functioning following surgery, according to co-workers.

West, 37, was booked into San Joaquin County Jail Thursday on several charges including involuntary manslaughter, battery against an emergency person and assault with a deadly weapon.

Crabtree had already called police to get West thrown out of the bar for stealing other people's drinks and taking money left for bartenders. People at the Fireside Inn believe that West came back to start a fight specifically with Crabtree.

Patti DeAngelis was close with Crabtree. She said he had worked in Lathrop for over 20 years and was well-known in the town.

West's first court date is set for Tuesday.