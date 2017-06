LINCOLN — A possible funnel cloud was spotted near Lincoln on Sunday afternoon.

Funnel cloud near Lincoln, CA pic.twitter.com/AAC2NKdYkf — Eric Clark (@ercla) June 11, 2017

The funnel cloud was spotted near Riosa Road near the Sutter and Placer county line.

Plumas Lake community getting hit hard with significant thunderstorm, heavy rain, hail. pic.twitter.com/CsH0Xm5JuG — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) June 11, 2017

Other areas of the region are seeing hail, rain and thunderstorm activity as storms pass through Northern California.

And oh yes… It's snowing at 6,000 feet! And summer is nine days away. pic.twitter.com/Gd3BA3BFv2 — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) June 11, 2017

The Kingvale and Truckee areas are also seeing snow.