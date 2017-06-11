Stockton CHP: Car Hits Sign, Woman and Telephone Booth then Drives Away

STOCKTON — Stockton CHP is searching for the occupants of a car who hit a street sign, a woman and a telephone booth Saturday in Stockton then drove away from the scene.

The 28-year-old pedestrian struck in the incident around 11:40 p.m. sustained abrasions to her arms and legs and was hospitalized.

A vehicle, which CHP has described as a burgundy Jaguar, drove off the westbound roadway on Main Street and onto the eastbound sidewalk the pedestrian was on. It struck the woman after hitting a street sign and came to a stop when it hit a telephone booth.

The car’s four occupants jumped out of the Jaguar and pushed the car off the booth. The men drove away from the scene down Main Street going west.

Officials report the men involved in the hit-and-run were all Hispanic. They have no further information regarding the car or its passengers and are searching for witnesses.

